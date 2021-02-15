WARTRACE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee Department of Transportation driver was injured when the truck he was driving hit a patch of black ice and overturned on Highway 269 in Bedford County.
A TDOT spokesperson said the driver did not have serious injuries in the wreck that occurred near the intersection of Hickerson Road in a rural area between Wartrace and Normandy.
Highway 269 was closed in both directions during the cleanup efforts.
