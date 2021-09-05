NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A TDOT truck was struck from behind shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday evening, sending one person to the hospital.
Nashville Fire says when they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle inside the rear of the TDOT truck with one person inside that vehicle, trapped. Crews were able to remove them from the vehicle with hydraulic spreaders. Nashville Fire says the door and the door post had to be removed to get to the patient.
A TDOT spokesperson says the TDOT employee with the truck involved in the accident has non-life threatening injuries.
