NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A driver crashed his truck and trailer into a Tennessee Department of Transportation work crew on Interstate 24 in Antioch on Monday night.
TDOT officials said a red pickup truck "slammed into the work zone at a high rate of speed," where crews were fixing potholes at high speeds. Fortunately, TDOT officials said it hit the attenuator, avoiding any employees.
CLOSE CALL in REGION 3: Last night, TDOT crews were called out to make emergency pothole repairs on I-24 in the Antioch...Posted by myTDOT on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
The impact totaled the driver's truck and TDOT attenuator, spewing wreckage across multiple lanes. While no one was hurt in the crash, TDOT asks drivers to remember to slow down in work zones as crews work hard to repair potholes and improve road conditions.
