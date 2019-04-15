NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all interstate construction work this Easter weekend in anticipation of increased holiday travel, the agency announced Monday.
TDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction work that requires lane closures beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. through Monday at 6 a.m.
This will provide maximum roadway capacity to motorists expected to travel across the state during the holiday weekend.
Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects that will remain in place.
While lane closure activity will be stopped, some workers may be on-site in construction zones and reduced speed limits will still be in effect.
Motorists are urged to adhere to all posted speed limits, especially in work zones, for their own safety. Slower speeds are necessary in work zones due to the temporary layout of the roadway and will be enforced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.