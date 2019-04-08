BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Lanes of I-65 will be closed in Williamson County as the Tennessee Department of Transportation make repairs on the bridge at Moores Lane.
TDOT said contract crews will close lanes on I-65 North and South beginning Monday night and coul have significant impacts to traffic over the coming days.
Part of the work will require a 48-hour continuous lane closure, which will begin on Wednesday morning.
The scheduled closures are as follows:
- Monday, April 8: 6 p.m. (I-65 North) and 8 p.m. (I-65 South) through 5 a.m. - One lane closed on I-65 in both directions at Moores Lane to set barrier rail.
- Tuesday, April 9, 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. - One lane closed in both directions at Moores Lane to complete barrier rail installation.
- Wednesday, April 10, 5 a.m. through Friday, April 12, 5 a.m. - One lane closed on I-65 in both directions at Moores Lane for median work.
- Friday, April 12, 8 p.m. through Monday, April 15, 5 a.m. - One lane closed on I-65 in both directions at Moores Lane for bridge repair.
All work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled in the event of rain.
During the closures, crews will be performing concrete repairs to the Moores Lane bridge over I-65.
Motorists should expect delays, particularly during peak daytime travel hours. Driver should plan ahead and seek alternate routes if possible.
The repair project will be complete by Thursday, April 18, prior to the Easter holiday and the NFL Draft in Nashville.
