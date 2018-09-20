+2 Hillwood Blvd. bridge to be closed for construction The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it will close the Hillwood Boulevard bridge over the CSX railroad tracks next month.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be holding a public meeting on Thursday about a $2.3 million construction project in west Nashville.

Beginning Oct. 1, the Hillwood Boulevard bridge will be closed over Richland Creek and the CSX train track as a replacement bridge is built.

Construction is expected to be complete at the end of July 2019.

TDOT will discuss the project at 6 p.m. at Belle Meade City Hall.