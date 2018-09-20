The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it will close the Hillwood Boulevard bridge over the CSX railroad tracks next month.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be holding a public meeting on Thursday about a $2.3 million construction project in west Nashville.
Beginning Oct. 1, the Hillwood Boulevard bridge will be closed over Richland Creek and the CSX train track as a replacement bridge is built.
Construction is expected to be complete at the end of July 2019.
TDOT will discuss the project at 6 p.m. at Belle Meade City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.