Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are making sure the roads are ready for the rain that is forecasted for the Midstate.
TDOT workers spent most of the day driving along area interstates and highways, checking out storm drains, especially in areas where the road dips down and where the water is likely to pond.
“We actually started cleaning drains last week,” TDOT District Operations Supervisor Greg Woerderman said. “Any kind of debris, litter is probably the biggest culprit. Something as small as a garbage bag can be a nightmare for motorists.”
After recent weeks of heavy rains, TDOT expects issues to pile up as more rain comes down.
“We'll have a lot more storm water runoff. If you had some flooding two weeks ago, it'll probably start a little bit quicker this time,” Woerderman said.
Flooded roads may not be the only problem.
“With the saturated soil, trees falling are another concern,” he said. “Our guys carry chainsaws, and pole saws, and are prepared for those kinds of issues.”
Currently the interstates around the Metro area are the TDOT priority.
TDOT urges people if they see a flooded storm drain, don't try to unclog it.
“There's a very strong current, so once they unclog that drain, it will suck you near it,” said Woerderman. “If you're not steady on your feet, you can get pulled under.”
If people see water covering the roads, the message is simple.
“Turn around, don't drown. That's the message we're really trying to drive home today,” Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said.
Miller said the THP will be out in full force with additional troopers on the roads.
They also have "strike teams" across the state ready to call-in troopers in at a moment’s notice and redeploy them to hard hit areas.
“Do not try to drive through the water,” said Miller. “Don't walk or wade through the water. Do not underestimate the power of that current. It doesn't take much water to flood your vehicle, rise and be swept away.”
THP and TDOT want drivers to take the signs seriously. Don't drive around barricades or signage.
“If you see signs up for high water, just don't try it, please don't,” Woerderman said. “We're not putting those up just for show, they're to alert you to a dangerous condition.”
If the roads do flood, call *847 (THP). If your wipers are on, it's the law to have your headlights on too.
If you live in the rural areas where the roads aren't well lit, take it extra slow. Be mindful you could come up on some flooded roads at any moment.
