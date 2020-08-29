CROWLEY, LA. (WSMV) - Tennessee Department of Transportation received a request from Louisiana Department of Transportation to assist with debris removal as a result of Hurricane Laura.
After approval Saturday morning, nine TDOT Strike Force teams consisting of 40 employees in total will begin working Sunday morning in Crowley, Louisiana to clear the streets that are closed due to debris.
The teams will be using four rubber tired loaders with grapple buckets, eights rubber tired excavators with grapples, eight skid steer loaders with grapples buckets, twenty four dump trucks with trailers, eight lowboys trucks with trailers, and chainsaws to remove debris.
TDOT is going to provide assistance in an area with no electricity or water, and are 100% self contained with housing trailers & generators. Along with everything, they have brought 16,000 gallons of diesel and 4,000 gallons of water for showers, food and drinking water.
The teams are scheduled to work a minimum of 14-hour days for seven days.
