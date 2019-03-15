There's a big crackdown on litter happening across Tennessee.
All Kroger stores are partnering with TDOT to help raise awareness. They've teamed up with Nobody Trashes Tennessee to get shoppers to avoid using plastic bags at their stores. Although all Kroger stores across Tennessee are leading the initiative, the reusable bags will also be available in several other grocery chains including Publix, Food Lion and Piggy Wiggly.
Plastic bags are the number one source of litter on the roadways in our state. TDOT says they don’t just become an eyesore to the public, but they can also cause problems like clogging street storm drains, which can lead to flooding. The state spends a whopping $15 million a year on cleaning up trash that is thrown out through car windows. Surprisingly, TDOT says there’s a startling trend across the state: a rise in the number of young women ages 16-34 caught littering.
Police are also inforcing a crack down on litter. If you get a ticket, it could cost you anywhere between $50 and $3,000, depending on what the offense is.
If you'd like to pick up a bag to participate in the program, you can stop by any participating Kroger, Publix, Food City, Food Lion, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Mitchell Grocery or Piggly Wiggly store in Tennessee.
