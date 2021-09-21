NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After a brutal year for Tennessee roads with ice storms and flooding, News 4 shows you how to protect your car from damage.

Potholes have been a significant issue in Middle Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has worked nonstop this year to fix roads and bridges, and now progress is being made!

"The recent flooding event certainly took a toll on a lot of the roads," Director of Community Relations for TDOT Beth Emmons said. "In addition, we had to shut down a handle full of bridges because those need to be replaced."

During the winter, asphalt plants are closed. They open during warmer weather, usually around March. Last winter, TDOT was forced to make emergency repairs after ice storms swept through the state. They used a temporary cold mix for potholes, which doesn't last as long as a hot mix.

"Any severe weather is certainly going to have an impact," Emmons said. "When it comes to water and rain, it gets down into the cracks, and then the heavy trucks that run across it push the water out."

This action causes the material to loosen and could lead to pavement failure. After a brutal winter and flooding, TDOT said they're making progress on potholes.

"That is something that changes every day. It changes every day," Emmons said about the worst spots on the roads. "If there is a bad spot, we put a lane closure report on Thursday, and it'll be on that report."

Her best piece of advice on how to stay safe is to slow down and put your phone down.

"It makes you aware of things that are in the road," Emmons said. "Please look out for our men and women who are trying to fix the problems."

TDOT has several ways to streamline the process of fixing our roads. For example, they have maintenance forms online for roads that need work, damage claims if your car gets ruined, and live traffic conditions to see the street and weather conditions.

To access the TDOT Maintenance Request Form, click here. For damage claims, click here. To see the TDOT LIVE traffic condition map, click here.