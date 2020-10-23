TDOT: Scheduled closure of I-65 postponed due to weather

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The scheduled closure of I-65 in Nashville at Wedgewood Avenue planned for this weekend has been delayed due to inclement weather.

The closure was scheduled to begin on Friday at 8 p.m., however, Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said the construction has been postponed.

TDOT officials said they have rescheduled the bridge repairs for the weekend of October 30.

When the closure occurs, northbound traffic will be routed on I-440 to the I-40/I-24 interstate loop. Southbound traffic will be routed on I-40/I-24 to I-440. Local traffic will be able to access I-65 via the Wedgewood on-ramps.

There will be two additional partial interstate closures to complete the $2.4 million bridge repair project in the spring of 2021.

In addition to bridge repairs at the I-65 Wedgewood Avenue interchange, a ramp safety project in this area is anticipated to begin construction in early 2021. The project includes construction of a new right turn lane onto Wedgewood Avenue from I-65 southbound and new pedestrian signal poles.

For information on the bridge repair and ramp safety projects, visit the project website.