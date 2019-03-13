Interstate 24 East northwest of downtown Nashville was reopened on Wednesday evening.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation built temporary lanes at mile marker 42 after a landslide on Feb. 23 forced the closure of the highway.
TDOT had set Friday as the deadline to reopen the interstate shortly after the landslide occurred.
I-24 eastbound has been temporarily widened around the site of the slide to accommodate two lanes of traffic while crews continue working on permanent slope repairs. Approximately 36,000 cubic yards of material has been removed from the slope in order to make the area safe for drivers.
The permanent repairs include additional excavation of the slope and installation of a rock buttress behind a rock bench approximately 50 feet wide. TDOT estimates this work will take 2-3 months to complete.
The estimated cost for the permanent repairs and roadwork required to open I-24 to traffic is $8 million.
