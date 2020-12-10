CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – If you were in the area of SR 13 today in Clarksville and heard a boom, you weren’t alone.
This morning, TDOT blew up the old McClure Bridge to make way for a new one. Check out this video they tweeted out earlier of the explosion.
TDOT blew up the SR 13 McClure Bridge in #Clarksville to make way for a new bridge. Check out the #shockwave at 8 sec! #FunFact: Buoys, cranes, & divers will help w/ cleanup. Special thx to @thompson_eng. #dynamite #boom pic.twitter.com/WfZ1tEcy9p— myTDOT (@myTDOT) December 10, 2020
