NASHVILLE (WSMV) - TDOT has released new information about the upcoming construction work on Interstate 440.
Noise Wall Construction
The Grove at Whitworth - I-440 East, east of West End Avenue
- Starting the week of Nov. 26
- Duration: Four to six weeks
- Anticipated traffic impacts: Shoulder closures
Linmar Avenue - I-440 East, west of Hillsboro Pike/21st Avenue
- Starting the week of Nov. 26
- Duration: Four to six weeks
- Anticipated traffic impacts: Shoulder and auxiliary lane closures
Ramp Queue Projects
21st Avenue ramps - I-440 West
- Starting the week of Nov. 26
- Duration: 10 to 12 weeks
- Anticipated traffic impacts: Traffic shifts, shoulder closures, intermittent ramp closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Murphy Road - I-440 East
- Starting the week of Nov. 26
- Duration: 10 to 12 weeks
- Anticipated traffic impacts: Traffic shifts, shoulder closures, intermittent ramp closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Fiber relocation throughout I-440 corridor
- Starting the week of Nov. 26
- Duration: Five months
- Anticipated traffic impacts: Shoulder closures, lane closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., auxiliary lane closures
Lighting from Murphy Road to Hillsboro Pike/21st Avenue
- Starting the week of Dec. 10
- Duration: 12 weeks
- Anticipated traffic impacts: Shoulder closures, lane closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., auxiliary lane closures
More information about upcoming projects:
- Noise wall construction on Battlefield Drive (I-440 East, west of I-65) is scheduled to begin in mid-December
- Noise wall construction on South Lyle Lane, DeSoto Drive, Dodge Drive (I-440 East, west of I-24) is scheduled to begin in mid-December
- Median removal and concrete rubblization is scheduled to begin in February 2019 - will reduce I-440 to two lanes between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. and one lane between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Click here for more information and to sign up for email updates on the I-440 project.
