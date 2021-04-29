NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This week, TDOT joins states across the country by asking drivers to work with them and slow down for highway workers.
This message is more important than ever as it's National Work Zone Awareness Week.
“It’s been five years since our TDOT family lost three employees struck and killed by passing motorists, and it’s still fresh in our memories,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said. “Hundreds of TDOT employees are working on our highways each day. We need motorists to work with us by moving over and slowing down for TDOT workers or first responders working along our interstates and state routes. We ask drivers to pay attention to signs, observe the handsfree law, reduce your speed, and move over when possible.”
Live this morning on @wsmv from @myTDOT in Nashville as it is #WorkZoneAwarenessWeek across the country. I’ll be joined by @SchulteTDOT with more. pic.twitter.com/c6WZAbqnDm— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) April 29, 2021
Spring and summer weather is the perfect opportunity for TDOT to perform highway work, so they launched the "Work with us - Move Over, Slow Down" safety campaign.
Work zone safety messages will be displayed on TDOT's overhead message signs across the state to enforce the campaign.
Last year in Tennessee, 23 people died in work zone crashes, including workers, drivers, and passengers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.