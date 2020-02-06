NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the potential for inclement weather tomorrow morning, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is working overnight to help get roads ready for the morning commute.
Officials say if temperatures fall below freezing, TDOT will scramble to get a layer of salt out on the roads as quickly as possible to help combat freezing. Brine is not being used in this case due to all the rain the Mid-State has had lately.
TDOT actually has over 63,000 tons of salt for the Mid-State. The plan is to have a worry-free drive Friday morning.
"Obviously, we can't fight everything but we're going to do everything we can overnight to have the roads ready to go for rush hour," said Kathryn Schulte of TDOT.
Bridges and overpasses may give you trouble. they usually freeze first because they're higher up in the air. As the temperatures drop, TDOT reminds you to be cautious as your drive over them.
