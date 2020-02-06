TDOT crews are working throughout the night to ensure the roads are ready to go for the morning commute despite snowfall.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the potential for inclement weather tomorrow morning, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is working overnight to help get roads ready for the morning commute. 

Officials say if temperatures fall below freezing, TDOT will scramble to get a layer of salt out on the roads as quickly as possible to help combat freezing. Brine is not being used in this case due to all the rain the Mid-State has had lately.

TDOT actually has over 63,000 tons of salt for the Mid-State. The plan is to have a worry-free drive Friday morning. 

"Obviously, we can't fight everything but we're going to do everything we can overnight to have the roads ready to go for rush hour," said Kathryn Schulte of TDOT.

Bridges and overpasses may give you trouble. they usually freeze first because they're higher up in the air. As the temperatures drop, TDOT reminds you to be cautious as your drive over them. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Reporter

Cameron Taylor is a national Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist who joined the News 4 team in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.