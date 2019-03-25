Spring has sprung, after a wet and somewhat mild winter.
However, now that temps are warming up, expect to see TDOT crews out on the roads patching potholes, and doing other maintenance work.
You're not going to see TDOT patching potholes in the middle of rush-hour. But, throughout the late morning and early afternoon, you could see some lane closures.
TDOT says the money spent on pothole repairs is about the same as last year for January and February. They haven't gotten the numbers for March just yet. They say the wet weather in February really hurts when it comes to potholes and pothole repair.
TDOT says as things warm up, there will be more tree & brush trimming as well as mowing. But right now, if it's not causing a safety issue – those projects won't be at the top of the maintenance list.
TDOT says, the top priorities right now are road repairs, and clearing drainage ditches - which they're still trying to keep up with after all the rain.
