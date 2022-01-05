NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Before the first snow flake comes down on Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has been prepping interstates and state roads.

T-DOT’s Region 3 crews will be focusing on clearing over 11,000 miles of road lanes of Interstate roads and state routes once the snow gal begins.

TDOT crews have been putting down brine and pre-treating interstate and state routes.

Here in Region 3 of the mid state which includes 26 counties, there are almost 250 TDOT Brine trucks available to pre-treat roads

“So we want to make sure to pre-treat the roads with Brine so that it lowers the freezing point of the roads themselves,” said Rebekah Hammonds, TDOT Region 3 Community Relations Officer.

As the mid stage gets closer to seeing snow on Thursday, clear weather on Wednesday made road preparations easier for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

“In this most recent event with the rain transitioning to sleet and snow we weren’t able to pretreat the roads because that rain hits the ground and essentially washes that treatment away. With things being clear and dry, it does make it a lot easier for us and overall better for drivers,” Hammonds said “Brine is a solution of salt and water. So when the roads are clear and dry like today, we’re able to get out pre-treat the roads,” she added.

Hammonds said TDOT Region 3 has more than 43,000 tons of salt ready and nearly 500,000 gallons of brine available

“We fully expect to get more salt within the next few weeks,” Hammonds said.

On Wednesday morning TDOT trucks loaded up with salt. Officials say one the snow begins, Crews will work 16 hour shifts and then be off for 8 hours.

And there is an order to which roads TDOTs will clear once the snow begins.

“We focus on interstates then highly travelled state roads and secondary state roads. for other roads like county or city roads that is county highway departments, city transportation departments,” Hammonds.

Example of primary State routes TDOT will be clearing are State Route 155 Briley Parkway and State Route 6.

And the state’s department of transportation is asking for drivers to do their part in helping keep the roads safe

“If you know That you got a commute coming up within these hours make sure you take a different route or adjust the timing if possible,” Hammonds said. “Just slow down, don’t crowd our trucks and ploughs. Let our drivers do their jobs. And make the road safer for all Tennesseans,” she added.

Hammonds said the number of crews that will be on the road will vary by county. I’m Davidson county there‘LL be anywhere from 15 to 20 trucks continuously working during the snow event.