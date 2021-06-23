MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has set a tentative timeline for the bridge repairs on I-40 at State Route 171 (Mount Juliet Road) after a crash damaged a bridge column.

TDOT said during repairs, new road conditions will remain in effect.

Lane Conditions: I-40 West – three lanes only (lanes reduced on approach to the interchange)

(lanes reduced on approach to the interchange) Mt. Juliet Road North – three lanes only (lane restriction on overpass only) two turn lanes to I-40 West one through lane to Mt. Juliet Road North

(lane restriction on overpass only) I-40 East to Mt. Juliet Road North (Exit 226B) – yield to Mt. Juliet Road traffic

The repairs are required after a tractor trailer struck the I-40 westbound overpass at Mt. Juliet Road on Wednesday around 5:10am.

According to TDOT, the impact caused severe damage to the support column.

TDOT and contract crews are working to fully determine the extent of the damage and create a support system for the column.

Repair work is expected to take up to two full weeks, including the 10 days that is required for concrete to cure.