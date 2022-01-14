The folks at TDOT say despite having to deal with a driver shortage due to Covid, they have enough people in place and they are ready to tackle the weekend.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation began to hit the roads Friday in an effort to prepare the are for the winter storm that is soon to come.

With another major snow fall expected this weekend, TDOT crews took over the roads Friday. Despite many expecting the worst from the upcoming snowfall, nothing has changed when it comes to prep. 

“This is round number three and we are ready for whatever comes our way,” said Rebekah Hammonds, TDOT Region 3 Community Relations Officer.

 In Region 3 TDOT has 43,000 tons of salt and nearly 500,000 gallons of brine ready to go. 

On Saturday, they are expecting to pause their work during the rain and pick back up in the evening.

“Our crews are going to be ready in-house to be dispatched as early as six or seven tomorrow night. Once we see that transition from rain to snow or sleet, they are going to be ready and be out on the roads,” stated Hammonds. 

Hammonds also mentioned, despite having a driver shortage due to COVID-19, there are enough people in place to tackle the weekend. 

To get the job done officials are urging people to stay off the roads during the actual snowstorm. 

 “If we can make sure to keep as many vehicles off the roads so we can get to the roads and treat them, then after the event it will be clearer much sooner,” explained Hammonds. 

