NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is planning lane closures beginning Tuesday to repair potholes.

In Rutherford County, two lanes will be closed on Interstate 24 westbound between mile markers 80 and 81 in the South Church Street and New Salem Road area for pavement repairs. These repairs will be made between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

In Sumner County, there will be a lane closed on eastbound Vietnam Veterans Boulevard between mile marks 9 and 10 in the Saundersville Road/East Main Street area. The closures will be Tuesday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Damage can be significant to your car Tennessee Department of Transportation crews is working to fix potholes on interstates after many occurred following the wintry weather this week. Potholes can cause some significant, expensive damage to cars.

In Humphreys County, there will be lane closure Tuesday through Friday for pavement repair on I-40 East at the Buffalo River Bridge near mile marker 141. The lane closure will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to be in pace continuously through Friday. Westbound lane closures are expected to begin next week.

TDOT pothole repair crews will also be out on various interstates and state routes between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will be available for emergency repairs as needed.

Click to report a pothole on an interstate or state highway.