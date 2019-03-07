Construction lane closures on I-440 haven't even been in place a full week yet, but drivers are already asking when work will be finished.
The project is slated to last a little less than a year and a half, but the company handling the reconstruction project has a speedy record.
TDOT has hired Kiewit Corporation to handle the job. They came in with the lowest bid and shortest amount of time to finish the project. The contract states that work must be finished by July 24, 2020. If the work doesn't finish on time, there will be a big price to pay - literally.
Kiewit will be have to pay the state $100,00 a day for every day they have to work after the July deadline. After 30 days, that fine quadruples to $400,000 a day.
However, Kiewit is no stranger to Nashville roads. They are the same company that took on the Fast Fix 8 project on I-40 back in 2015, which was a series of weekend closures over Nashville's downtown loop to replace bridges that needed maintenance work. The project was scheduled to take a full year to complete, but Kiewit finished the job seven months early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.