NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is hosting a hiring event on Oct. 18 and 19 to recruit highly motivated Operations Technicians.
Candidates' responsibilities include performing labor and data collection, examining roadway and bridge maintenance projects, conducting roadway maintenance, and assisting in removing snow and ice off roads.
Interested candidates must have a high school diploma or G.E.D equivalent and a valid driver's license.
Candidates must also be authorized to work in the U.S. and be able to obtain a Class A Commercial Driver’s License with an N endorsement inside of 11 months of being hired.
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Region 3-Complex on 6601 Centennial Boulevard. Drug testing will be conducted at the event.
Attendees should also bring a copy of their highest level of education completed.
