NASHVILLE (WSMV) - TDOT’s hiring event started Monday morning. They’re currently looking to fill 35 open Operation Technicians positions in both Davidson and Williamson Counties.

Operation Technicians are crucial to keeping roads clear and drivers moving. They are responsible for performing road maintenance operations, like patching potholes, removing debris off the road, and driving dump trucks.

In the winter, they help with routine snow and ice removal along with the pretreatment of roads before the arrival of snow.

Requirements to be an Operations Technician include having a high school diploma, a valid driver’s license, and obtaining a Class A Commercial Drivers License.

“We all know what it’s like to try and drive in the morning when it’s treacherous. Hopefully, we’re not hitting the roads when it’s bad. But at the same time, a lot of people need to get where they need to go,” said Rebekah Hammonds, Community Relations Officer for TDOT. “So you know those night crews and then even the day crews during that winter season, we need to make sure we’ve got the people in place who can clear the roads and make it safe for everyone to get out in that morning rush.”

The event will continue throughout today and again tomorrow at the TDOT Region 3 Complex Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both today and tomorrow.