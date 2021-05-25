NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The eastbound side of Interstate 24 is closed near because of a vehicle fire.
Tennessee Department of Transportation is reporting the fire occurred on I-24 near mile marker 32 around 1 p.m. You can detour the closure by clicking here.
There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire. Stay with News 4 as we have a crew headed to the scene and will have updates on air and online.
