TDOT: Highway 70 in Dickson and Cheatham counties to reopen Wednesday night

Highway 70 that goes through both Dickson and Cheatham counties, will reopen on Wednesday night, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation officials.

 TDOT

WHITE BLUFF, TN (WSMV) - Highway 70 that goes through both Dickson and Cheatham counties, will reopen on Wednesday night, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation officials.

TDOT crews have been clearing downed trees and utility lines along the U.S. highway for the past five days. They will finish the cleanup from the weekend tornadoes of the 11-mile stretch of road by 5 p.m.

While the road will reopen Wednesday night, repairs will continue during the week.

"As always, drivers are reminded to slow down while moving through work zones to protect yourself and TDOT workers," TDOT said in a release on Wednesday. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.

 
 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.