TDOT: Highway 70 in Dickson and Cheatham counties to reopen Wednesday night

WHITE BLUFF, TN (WSMV) - Highway 70 that goes through both Dickson and Cheatham counties, will reopen on Wednesday night, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation officials.
TDOT crews have been clearing downed trees and utility lines along the U.S. highway for the past five days. They will finish the cleanup from the weekend tornadoes of the 11-mile stretch of road by 5 p.m.
GOOD NEWS! US-70/SR-1 in Cheatham/Dickson Co. will be reopening this evening at 5 p.m. Our crews worked quickly with utility crews to make sure the road was safe while they repaired utility lines/poles. Work will continue along the highway but the road will be open to traffic. pic.twitter.com/PaDPBjo4d3— Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) December 15, 2021
While the road will reopen Wednesday night, repairs will continue during the week.
"As always, drivers are reminded to slow down while moving through work zones to protect yourself and TDOT workers," TDOT said in a release on Wednesday.
