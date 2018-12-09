NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Several parts of the Mid-state will see temperatures right around the freezing mark overnight -- that means the drive to work on Monday morning could be full of slick spots.
TDOT says drivers need to be mindful on I-24 north of Nashville.
So far, TDOT says road temperatures have been mostly above freezing. However, it's those bridges and overpasses that can ice up in a hurry when temperatures drop.
“Typically road temperatures are a few degrees warmer than air temperatures, but bridges and overpasses are more vulnerable because they have cold air all around,” said TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte.
TDOT says along with I-24, people who live along I-40 west of Nashville need to take it easy, there have been some issues with frozen overpasses along that corridor as well.
Right now, road crews are "on call" tonight in case these roads turn ugly.
A problem TDOT encounters whenever there's a lot of rain, is the salt-brine mixture they use to pre-treat the roads can wash away.
Since the rain has mostly stopped, they're keeping tabs on the trouble spots.
“You can have one overpass that's fine, another overpass could be a little higher in the air, it might just have more cold air around it,” Schulte explains. “It can suddenly get some slick spots on it with little to no warning.”
TDOT says anyone who lives north of the I-40 corridor, especially in higher elevations close to the Plateau, should give themselves extra time to get to work in the morning.
Don’t speed, don't tailgate. Be sure stay safe on those road and in your morning commute.
