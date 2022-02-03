NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A fifth winter weather hit Middle Tennessee Thursday as an ice storm and rain continue to impact road conditions.
TDOT officials told News 4 Thursday evening that its crews are on standby to start salting the roads once everything starts freezing. TDOT said its crews did not pretreat anything because they said it would have been a waste of time due to all the rain and flooding Middle Tennessee saw Thursday.
Early Friday, a few snow flurries will be possible. As much as a dusting to 1/2" of snow will be on the ground over southern Kentucky by sunrise Friday. The low will dip to the upper 20s. The afternoon will be bitterly cold, in the low-mid 30s.
On Old Glenrose Avenue beside Mill Creek, part of the road was blocked Thursday due to high water on the street. Water was seen gushing up out of the middle of the road. The big concern is all the precipitation on the roads icing over.
Williamson County Schools announced earlier in the evening that they will be closed Friday due to the threat of ice and hazardous travel conditions.
In addition to black ice, officials are also worried about the possibility of freezing rain, sleet, and fog.
TDOT said they'll be ready and prepping all the equipment they need to salt the roads and remove any downed tree limbs that may be blocking roadways.
