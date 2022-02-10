NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee Department of Transportation crews worked on I-40 Thursday to repair potholes along the interstate.

TDOT Community Relations Officer Rebekah Hammonds said via Twitter that the ramp at mile marker 199 on I-40 will be closed until 3 p.m. Thursday to continue to fix the potholes around the road.

Crews working in the Charlotte Pike area on I-40. The ramp at mile marker 199 will remained closed until 3pm while they continue to repave. #slowdown #nashvilletraffic pic.twitter.com/19AhKEHKpg — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) February 10, 2022

Following the severe winter weather storms that hit the Mid State at the beginning of 2022, TDOT crews have been working hard around the area as they continue to rid the roads of potholes.

Hammonds added in a statement that in the evening on weekdays, TDOT crews would be resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Blvd. to Arlington Ave (mm 216 to 217). Following this will be multiple ramps and lane closures to ensure driver and worker safety.