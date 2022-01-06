LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The eastbound side of Interstate 40 near Lebanon is open after seven to eight semi-trucks were stuck on Thursday.
At Mile Marker 245, Linwood Road exit, TDOT officials said that the semi-trucks struggled to get up a hill. The trucks on the hill rolled back or even got stuck on the hill road.
TDOT crew members had to come to the rescue and help trucks and wreckers pull and push the trucks off the road.
TDOT managed to open one lane up after traffic was backed up at least 4-5 miles. In addition, smaller cars have navigated around the trucks to help keep traffic moving.
Good News! Traffic is beginning to move on I-40E at mm245 near Lebanon. I'm told 7-8 semis were stuck on the road because they couldn't make it up the hill. Our crews worked to push them up the hill or off of the road entirely. One lane is open. #tspotter #tnwx pic.twitter.com/wLgMCywKdm— Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) January 6, 2022
