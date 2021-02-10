NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With ice expected to be a problem for some people in Middle Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are preparing for the severe weather conditions.
The concern for Middle Tennessee residents is freezing rain on Wednesday night.
TDOT crews filled up brine trucks at their headquarters in Nashville on Wednesday morning. Officials said getting a layer of salt on the roads before the weather hits give them a big leg up.
TDOT officials said they are focusing on the interstate right now, and more specifically, they’re focusing on bridges and overpasses. There are about 30 TDOT crews out in middle Tennessee. There are another 30 in the Clarksville area and yet another 30 in the Gallatin area.
If you see those trucks while you are out and about Wednesday, TDOT officials ask drivers to give them plenty of space.
