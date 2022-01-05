NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) continues to prepare the state’s roadways for winter weather.
TDOT announced on Wednesday that salt supplies have been restocked and snowplows and brine trucks are ready for this week’s arctic blast.
Road treatments are underway across Tennessee state routes and interstates, TDOT announced on Wednesday.
“We prepare for winter weather months in advance,” TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato said. “Our salt bins and our brine are fully stocked, and our employees are ready to mobilize in the event of inclement weather. Clearing our roadways as soon as we can is vital to keeping motorists safe and traffic moving in Tennessee.”
With an expanded budget of $25.6 million for winter weather, TDOT can keep salt and salt brine stocked, maintain equipment and provide overtime for employees.
Salt brine is used to pre-treat roadways before a storm or to melt snow once it begins to fall, whereas salt is applied to roads once the snow starts accumulating, according to TDOT.
TDOT said its ice and snow removal teams first focus on clearing interstates and heavily used state routes prone to freezing. These areas include hills, ramps and bridges.
For tips on driving in winter weather and travel information, visit TDOT’s website.
