NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With ice expected to be a problem for some people in Middle Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Transportation and Nashville Electric Service crews are preparing for the severe weather conditions.
The concern for Middle Tennessee residents is freezing rain on Wednesday night.
TDOT crews filled up brine trucks at their headquarters in Nashville on Wednesday morning. Officials said getting a layer of salt on the roads before the weather hits give them a big leg up.
TDOT officials said they are focusing on the interstate right now, and more specifically, they’re focusing on bridges and overpasses. There are about 30 TDOT crews out in middle Tennessee. There are another 30 in the Clarksville area and yet another 30 in the Gallatin area.
If you see those trucks while you are out and about Wednesday, TDOT officials ask drivers to give them plenty of space.
NES officials are also monitoring the weather and are ready for any possible weather-related power outages. Here are the tips they released for customers:
- Check on your Emergency Kit to make sure you have essentials, like non-perishable food, bottled water, blankets, flashlights and fresh batteries. Also make sure you have enough prescription medications, formula and diapers, if needed.
- Fully charge all electronic devices – cell phones, tablets, laptops and backup solar or power bank chargers.
- NES also recommends enabling text messaging through your online account at www.NESPower.com so you can quickly report a power outage by texting “OUT” to 637797 (NESPWR). You can also call 615-234-0000 to report an outage.
- If you see a downed power line, always assume it is live. Stay away from the area and call 911 to report it.
