TRUINE, TN (WSMV) – A Smyrna mam wanted for shooting his wife has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 840 on Thursday morning, the Smyrna police chief confirmed.
Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold confirmed to News 4 that 59-year-old Rodney Alan Garrett died in the crash on the eastbound side on I-84 near exit 42 Horton Hwy. The Smyrna Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol are expected to release more details at a news conference at 1 p.m.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Garrett is accused of shooting his wife shortly after midnight on Monday during a domestic incident at a home on the 500 block of Almaville Road. Garrett fled the scene on foot after shooting his wife. Garrett’s wife was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
A crash involving Garrett closed all eastbound lanes on I-840 closed in Williamson County, Tennessee Department of Transportation officials confirmed.
Another accident occurred during the slowdown, this one involving multiple vehicles and a tractor trailer, Williamson County Sheriff's Office said.
TRAFFIC ALERT FROM @WCSO_Sherif. Another accident on 840 eastbound at mile marker 39 east of Arno Rd. Tractor trailer and several cars involved. Please avoid that area. Will be slow going on 840 eastbound this morning. pic.twitter.com/Oga7HxgkmH— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) November 4, 2021
All eastbound lanes have reopened as of 10:50 a.m.
Stay with News4 for updates as more information is made available.
