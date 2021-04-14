NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Depending on where you live, you may be wondering why the same potholes seem to be a constant problem.
TDOT says while temperatures are warming up, we'll need to wait a little longer before pothole season finally comes to an end.
“Parts of the interstates that are due to be resurfaced tend to be the worst,” said Kathryn Schulte with TDOT. “There’s a lot of cracks, a lot of places for water to get in. Those are going to be some of our real trouble spots.”
Pothole reports are pouring in from places like I-40 at 46th Avenue and the downtown loop. The biggest hurdle TDOT is facing now is the weather.
“I will say rain’s coming this week, so we’ll probably see some of those patches wash out,” Schulte said. “That’s just going to be something that we battle through the spring until we can make these permanent repairs.”
Schulte says TDOT crews know which areas are the worst for potholes and check them regularly, but they still need your help.
“It’s also really helpful for us if people continue to report the potholes. Just because it’s been patched before, don’t assume that we know that it needs to be repatched,” she said.
Although lots of repairs are still underway, Schulte says the worst of pothole season is almost over.
“April 15 is usually the date we say in Tennessee that we’re done with the freezing temperatures at night. That’s the same with our asphalt plants. They’re just not cold weather operations,” Schulte said.
If you do come across a pothole on the interstate, Schulte says to slow down and safely change lanes if you can.
To report a pothole in Davidson County, click here or on a TDOT roadway, click here.
