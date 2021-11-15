NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation has contracted with Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt University to conduct a study to explore the feasibility of alternative systems to the existing High Occupancy Vehicle lanes.
This study is to consider perceptions about the use of HOV lanes and personal driving behaviors.
The state is looking to convert to High Occupancy Toll lanes, which would be used to promote ride-sharing and reduce congestion by charging a variable fee to those who are not meeting the requirements of the number of occupants in a vehicle.
A typical HOV lane has a minimum number of occupants, normally at least two, in order for the vehicle to be able to travel in the specific lane.
This study will look at how driving behaviors might change if a HOT lane became an option.
They 20-minute survey being conducted is totally voluntary and responses will all be kept anonymous.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding the survey, you can contact Janey Camp at janey.camp@vanderbilt.edu, or 615-322-6013.
To complete the survey, click here.
