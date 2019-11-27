NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation has been awarded a grant for more than $16 million.
The federal grant will be used to pay for dozens of new buses and repair hundreds of damaged response vehicles.
Across all transit agencies in Tennessee, 54% of vehicles are currently past their useful life. This grant will reduce that number to 31%.
