NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation has been awarded a grant for more than $16 million.

The federal grant will be used to pay for dozens of new buses and repair hundreds of damaged response vehicles.

Across all transit agencies in Tennessee, 54% of vehicles are currently past their useful life. This grant will reduce that number to 31%.

