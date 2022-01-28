CHEATHAM CO., TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Friday that they will be conducting daytime lane closures next week.

TDOT crews said they will be closing certain routes Monday Jan. 31st to Friday Feb. 4th in Robertson and Cheatham Counties to patch and repair potholes.

Repairs will be made with hot mix to provide a more permanent patch, which means alternating lane closures will be necessary throughout middle Tennessee TDOT crews warned.

TDOT said crews will be working at the following locations between Exit 19: Maxey Road and Exit 35: Joelton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here are the dates, locations, Mile Marker start to stop point and the lane that will be closed:

Jan. 31 st , I-24E, MM 28.2 to MM 29, Lanes 1 & 2 closed

Feb. 1 st , I-24E, MM 28.8 to MM 29.6, Lanes 1 & 2 closed

Feb. 2 nd , I-24E, MM 29.8 to MM 30.5, Lanes 1 & 2 closed

Feb. 3 rd , I-24E, MM 25.1 to MM 27, Lane 1 closed

, I-24E, MM 25.1 to MM 27, Lane 1 closed Feb. 4th, I-24E, MM 27 to MM 28.6, Lane 2 closed

TDOT remined drivers to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! By checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination.