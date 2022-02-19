NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation said Friday they would be continuing to conduct daytime lane closures next week.

TDOT crews tackle I-40 potholes NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee Department of Transportation crews worked on I-40 Thursday …

TDOT will be continuing pothole repair on interstates and state routes throughout Davidson, Robertson, and Smith Counties Monday through Friday.

Davidson County

Maintenance crews have been working on I-40 for the last week, and work is expected to continue at the following locations near Hwy 70 to just past Old Hickory Boulevard. Drivers can expect the following schedule for repairs.

- Feb. 22nd: Route I-40E from MM 196.4 to MM 197.8 on lanes 2 and 3

- Feb. 23rd: Route I-40E from MM 197.9 to MM 199.3 on lanes 2 and 3

- Feb. 24th: Route I-40E from MM 197 to MM 198.7 on lane 1

- Feb. 25th: Route I-40E from MM 199.4 to MM 199.8 on lanes 2 and 3

TDOT said alternating lane closures would begin each day around 9 a.m. and continue throughout the night as weather permits.

TDOT added that Rogers Group, Inc. will continue paving SR 155/Briley Parkways Monday in lanes 1, 4, and the right shoulder. Work is expected to stretch from the Cumberland River bridge south to the 12.7 MM. They will also be milling lane 1 north from Cumberland bridge to Briarville road.

Technology aims to put an end to bumpy rides, road hazards in Nashville With three winter storms already this year, the Nashville Department of Transportation said potholes are popping up all across town.

Robertson County

In addition to their work on SR 155, Rogers Group, Inc. will also repave I-65 in Robertson County from MM 103.7 to MM 111. They will begin working in the northbound lanes at MM 103.7 near the Bethel Rd interchange. TDOT said this repair is expected to last for two weeks.

Smith County

TDOT said Vulcan Materials Company would continue repaving portions of I-40 in both directions. Alternating lane closures will be conducted around 8 a.m. and continue throughout the night as weather permits.

Crews said they would try to avoid impact to rush hour traffic as much as possible.