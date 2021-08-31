WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation has concluded that four state-owned bridges are "damaged beyond repair" and remain closed.
TDOT officials said the following bridges will need to be replaced after damaged caused by the flooding:
TDOT officials said the State Route 230 bridges count as two structures and have "major bridge scour and roadway erosion." They added that the SR 230 Bridge has "significant damage to its piers due to debris and scouring."
TDOT officials said the SR 1 over Trace Creek bridge also needs "significant repairs but only to the westbound side." Traffic is being diverted to the eastbound side of the bridge.
"Replacement projects will be let to contract this fall, and the repairs could take up to 12 months," TDOT said in a release on Tuesday.
After being inspected by TDOT officials, they said seven other locally owned bridges in Humphreys County are remaining closed until repair and/or replacement contracts.
In total, TDOT said they inspected 100 bridges "to ensure their structural integrity" and repaired any damage while making several resources available to help clear debris in the hardest-hit areas.
