NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) has announced its driver services division will be implementing changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
TDOSHS will be implementing the following changes to prevent as many customers as possible from needing to visit a Driver Services Center during the outbreak:
- Starting March 20,2020, the Department is waiving its requirement that citizens appear in person and have a new photograph taken through October 1, 2021. This will allow many customers with expiring credentials to renew online and not visit in person.
- Non-US citizens with Temporary driver licenses (Class XD and XID) will still need to visit in person to renew those licenses upon expiration of the current license.
- All Driver Licenses, Learner Permits, Commercial Driver Licenses, Photo Identification Licenses (ID), and Handgun Carry Permits that would expire between March 12, 2020, and May 19, 2020, will be extended for six months from the original expiration date. The Department will issue a letter of extension to the individuals affected. Affected individuals will be required to keep the letter with them during the extension period.
TDOSHS is also taking the following precautions to ensure the health and safety of its employees and customers:
- Adopting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing all Driver Services Centers and equipment.
- Providing guidance to our personnel regarding precautions to minimize risk of exposure for themselves and customers.
- Stationing a staff member at the entrance of each Driver Services Center to ensure the number of customers entering the Center does not exceed CDC recommendations.
- Encouraging and allowing customers to wait in their vehicles using the Department’s queuing technology (E-Ticketing) until notified by text or call to enter the Driver Services Center.
- Providing protective gear for examiners who interact with customers following TSA procedures.
- Encouraging customers to use credit or debit cards only to limit handling of cash.
Customers are also encouraged to utilize DSC’s e-services portal for available online services and resources such as renewals, duplicates, paying reinstatement fees and changing your address. The e-services portal can be accessed here.
Anyone looking to get a Real ID at this time will still need to go to a DCS. However, Governor Bill Lee has asked the federal government to delay the October 1 deadline to obtain a Real ID. That decision from the federal government is pending.
TDOSHS asks any customers experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as coughing, fever and shortness of breath, have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 or have traveled at a high-risk area for COVID-19 to stay home and visit a DCS at another time when symptoms subside.
Any updates or changes to services to response to the COVID-19 outbreak will be shared proactively when made available.
