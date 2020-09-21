NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is announcing new driver services features and an update on the status of REAL IDs in our state. 

Earlier this year the deadline to get your REAL ID was extended to October 1, 2021. 

The law requires your first REAL ID application to be made in person. 

If you're planning to travel, you'll need a REAL ID to board commercial flights within the United States. 

