NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) has announced how Driver Services Centers will operate starting Monday, May 18.
According to TDOSHS, all Driver Services Centers, with the exception of the Shelbyville Drive Services Center, remain open and are taking additional precautions to ensure the health and safety of employees and customers.
When visiting a Drivers Services Center, all customers are required to:
- Wear a cloth face covering provided by the customer
- Be checked for temperature greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit
- Answer COVID-19 health screening questions
- Distance at least six feet from others when possible
- Not be experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms
- Use the queuing system to receive notifications as they wait in their vehicle if center has reached limited capacity.
Appointment calendars reopen on Saturday, May 16:
- The first available appointments for road skills test will be Monday, June 15. Skills tests appointments must be made in the e-Services portal or by calling (866) 849-3548.
- The Driver Services Appointments system re-launches to include 45 Driver Services Centers and expand appointment services to New Resident, Knowledge Test, Reinstatement (at select centers), and Driver Services (for all other transactions). The first available appointments will be Tuesday, May 26.
Select services begin Monday, May 18:
- Rescheduled skills tests for customers whose appointments were canceled between March 12 and May 15 will begin and be completed by June 8. The Driver Services staff will contact these customers to reschedule skills tests.
- Knowledge tests will be available at all full-service centers. Tests will be available by appointment beginning May 26. Testing will also be offered on select Saturdays between June 13 and August 22. More information will be posted to tn.gov/safety. Information on Proof of school attendance can be found here if schools are closed due to COVID-19.
- New Tennessee residents and new drivers should complete the Driver License Application online before visiting a Driver Services Center. The application is available in the e-Services portal and can be completed on a computer or smartphone.
- E-Tickets will re-launch at all Driver Services Center locations. Applicants may place themselves in line up to two hours before visiting a center by requesting an E-Ticket online but is not an appointment.
Road skills tests resume on Monday, June 15:
- Skills tests appointments will resume at all full-service Driver Services Centers. Walk-ins will be offered on a limited basis.
TDOSHS will resume issuing Real ID's on Monday, July 6:
- The Department will resume issuing REAL IDs on July 6th. The federal government extended the implementation date of REAL ID to October 1, 2021. For more information on REAL ID and required documents, visit www.tnrealid.gov.
The following is a list of changes TDOSHS has made at its Driver Services Centers:
- Adding protective screens at examiner counters
- Limiting capacity inside centers based on recommended guidelines
- Providing face shields for examiners performing road skills tests
- Following employer guidelines set by the Tennessee Pledge
