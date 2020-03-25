NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) has announced additional updates regarding Driver Service Centers across Tennessee.
DSC’s will remain open and the department is currently taking precautions to protect the health and safety of its employees and customers.
Tennesseans are strongly encouraged to use the e-services portal for services available online, such as renewals, duplicates, paying reinstatement fees and changing addressed to avoid visiting a DSC. A full list of available transactions can be found here.
In an attempt to limit activity in DSC’s, TDOSHS is announcing the following changes:
- Extending the expiration of Commercial Drivers Licenses (CDL) and Commercial Driving Permits (CDLP). These licenses will be extended until June 30 if set to expire between March 12, 2020 and May 18, 2020. All non-CDL licenses will expire six months from the date the license is set to expire. This does not apply to an individual with a Class X license.
- Suspend non-CDL knowledge and skills tests until May 18, 2020.
- Tennessee will temporarily suspend the issuance of REAL ID credentials effective March 25, 2020 through May 18, 2020.
- The requirement that new Tennessee residents obtaining a Tennessee driver license within 30 days of becoming a resident has been extended to June 17, 2020.
- Allow Med-Cert extension for CDL holders with a medical card expiring between March 12, 2020 and May 18, 2020. CDL holders have until June 30, 2020 to submit their new Med-Cert to the Department. The extension is available to CDL holders with a medical card that is currently valid for more than 90 days.
DSC’s will still be able to process new and returning residents, photo identification licenses (including voter identification credentials), reinstatements, handgun carry permits, CDL knowledge and skills tests and process renewal and duplicate transactions for non U.S. citizens with a legal presence. These services are subject to change due to staffing availability.
Please check TDOSHS’s website for daily updates for centers that may be closed due to staffing availability.
TDOSHS announced last week it is taking the following precautions to ensure the safety of employees and customers:
- Adopting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing all Driver Services Centers and equipment.
- Providing guidance to our personnel regarding precautions to minimize risk of exposure for themselves and customers.
- Stationing a staff member at the entrance of each Driver Services Center to ensure the number of customers entering the Center does not exceed CDC recommendations.
- Encouraging and allowing customers to wait in their vehicles using the Department’s queuing technology (E-Ticketing) until notified by text or call to enter the Driver Services Center.
- Providing protective gear for examiners who interact with customers following TSA procedures.
- Encouraging customers to use credit or debit cards only to limit handling of cash.
Customers experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (coughing, fever, shortness of breath), have ad contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or have traveled to a high-risk area for COVID-19 are asked to consider the health and safety of employees and other customers and visit a DSC at another time.
This situation remains ongoing and any updates or changes to services in response to COVID-19 will be shared once made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.