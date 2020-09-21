NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Driver's services having to expand their operations in Tennessee because of the push to switch licenses to Real IDs.
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security confirmed that 38 percent of people in the United States have the REAL IDs.
This announcement on Monday afternoon means all 50 states "are now compliant in issuing Real IDs." In Tennessee, 40 percent of people have Real IDs.
"We are very excited that people can make appointments, to come to our center and cut down on wait times and amount of lines at our centers," Jeff Long with Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said.
There have been 1.3 million Real IDs since Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security began issuing them in July of 2019.
As months of backlog pile up because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state said the centers open right now have been overwhelmed with business.
Business has been so busy, that the state is opening to former locations of driver's services including one in Nashville, the other in Memphis
Earlier this year the deadline to get your REAL ID was extended to October 1, 2021.
While having a REAL ID is not mandatory, it is required to board commercial flights within the United States.
People will need a REAL ID enter nuclear facilities, or enter certain federal buildings after October 1, 2021.
The law requires your first REAL ID application to be made in person.
A valid U.S. passport or ID will work in place of a Real ID.
To obtain a Real ID, click here.
