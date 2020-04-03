NASHVILLE, TN—The Tennessee Department of Education is teaming up with PBS stations across the state to offer 1st-8th grade students up to 30 hours of standards-aligned instructional lessons per week during times of COVID-19 related school closures.
"We know so many Tennesseans have grown up learning from public television and are so grateful to PBS for embodying the volunteer spirit and supporting our students in this critical way,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We are amazed by the response of PBS and Tennessee’s educators to support at-home learning during these unprecedented times.”
Starting on April 6th, 30-minute segments will air from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST every weekday on the main channels of each of the six PBS stations across the state.
They are:
- WNPT Nashville
- East Tennessee PBS
- WCTE Upper Cumberland
- WKNO Memphis
- West TN PBS
- Chattanooga WTCI.
In addition, viewers can watch or record up to four more hours of content that will be broadcast overnight.
This programing will cover English language arts (ELA) and math for first through sixth grades. For seventh and eighth graders, recorded video lessons will be available online starting Monday, April 13th.
Accompanying lesson plans and work packets will be posted on the department’s website for teachers and families to utilize. You can get the lesson plans and student work packets here.
The department will also post all videos on its YouTube channel after they air.
“It is inspiring to see so many teachers come together to make this possible, and I am honored to be a part of it to provide these lessons for not only my students but also children across the state. As teachers, we are all missing our students and being in the classroom every day together. But just because school buildings are closed, doesn't mean learning must stop,” said Jessica Alley, 7th grade ELA teacher, Christiana Middle School. “This partnership with PBS is one way we can help give all students access to learning opportunities during this unprecedented time.”
Local listings will be based off of individual station schedules and will also include programming for additional educational content.
Daytime Schedule:
Monday— 1st and 2nd Grade ELA and Math Lessons
- 10:00 am CST- 1st Grade ELA
- 10:30 am CST- 1st Grade Math
- 11:00 am CST- 2nd Grade ELA
- 11:30 am CST- 2nd Grade Math
Tuesday— 3rd and 4th Grade ELA and Math Lessons
- 10:00 am CST- 3rd Grade ELA
- 10:30 am CST- 3rd Grade Math
- 11:00 am CST- 4th Grade ELA
- 11:30 am CST- 4th Grade Math
Wednesday— 5th and 6th Grade ELA and Math Lessons
- 10:00 am CST- 5th Grade ELA
- 10:30 am CST- 5th Grade Math
- 11:00 am CST- 6th Grade ELA
- 11:30 am CST- 6th Grade Math
Thursday—1st and 2nd Grade ELA and Math Lessons
- 10:00 am CST- 1st Grade ELA
- 10:30 am CST- 1st Grade Math
- 11:00 am CST- 2nd Grade ELA
- 11:30 am CST- 2nd Grade Math
Friday— 3rd and 4th Grade ELA and Math Lessons
- 10:00 am CST- 3rd Grade ELA
- 10:30 am CST- 3rd Grade Math
- 11:00 am CST- 4th Grade ELA
- 11:30 am CST- 4th Grade Math
Overnight Schedule:
Recorded videos covering ELA and Math for grades first through sixth will stream from 1 a.m.- 5 a.m. CST Monday through Friday beginning the week of April 6th.
Online:
Lesson plans and student work packets.
- 7th Grade- ELA and Math Lessons starting the week of April 16th
- 8th Grade- ELA and Math Lessons starting the week of April 16th
Other guidance documents and resources for school and district leaders can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.