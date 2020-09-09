NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Education has released a new dashboard containing additional COVID-19 information at school and district levels, including numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools.
In a release, the department said it is requesting districts to submit their information on a weekly basis to report positive COVID-19 cases within districts and schools. Districts are also asked to report whether or how positive cases may impact how teachers teach their students.
TDOE says over half the districts have submitted data for the first week of reporting; full reporting is expected across every district by Sept. 22.
There will be two ways to access information:
- A menu view—A drop-down menu will allow users to quickly select a district of interest to reveal more information.
- A map view— An interactive map of the state of Tennessee with two views, district level and school level, will enable users to hover over their county or region and select their district or school to reveal more information.
At the district level, the dashboard will show district-reported information on the amount of new positive COVID-19 cases this week and last week among students and and staff members.
The dashboard will also show how each school is operating, such as the amount of schools offering in-person learning, the amount of schools operating remotely, the amount of schools using the hybrid model approach and the last date when the district updated its primary operating model.
Lastly, the dashboard will show if the district has adopted a critical infrastructure design for certain workers, including a link to the district's Continuous Learning Plan (CLP) which outlines how the district plans to conduct remote learning.
At the school level, the dashboard shows district-reported information on the amount of new positive COVID-19 cases among students, staff and whether changes to the district's primary learning model have been made within the school.
Students and staff members listed as positive does not necessarily indicate they contracted the virus at the school building.
The sharing of student information is protected under the Federal Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).
To ensure individuals have their privacy information protected, schools with fewer than 50 students will not be reported in the dashboard.
Schools reporting less than five positive COVID-19 cases for students or employees will be listed without a specific number of cases for the category.
TDOE says over the first week of reporting, districts have submitted information for the dashboard. In the coming weeks, the department will be working closely with districts to support their reporting and encourage them to update their information on a weekly basis.
Districts have received instructions on how to report information to TDOE and TDOe will provide technical assistance when needed.
The dashboard can be found here.
