NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Correction is looking for a man, who dropped out of contact with the court and/or with the parole officer.
TDOC said Marius Crespo, who was charged with aggravated burglary and rape, is currently on Absconder status.
Have you seen this man or have any information regarding his whereabouts? Call 1-844-TDC-FIND (1-844-832-3463) now!#mostwantedmonday pic.twitter.com/zLcv24QNCU— Dept of Correction (@TNTDOC1) February 8, 2021
Crespo has a tattoo on his left wrist that reads 'livin' and one on the right side of his neck that says 'Tootie.' He is 5'10" and weighs 180 pounds. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call TDOC at 1-844-TDC-FIND (1-844-832-3463).
