NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Department of Correction will resume visitation for inmates at three TDOC facilities starting next weekend.
According to a release, the modified visitation schedule is set in place for the Turney Center Industrial Complex, the Morgan County Correctional Complex and the Mark Luttrell Transition Center starting Saturday, October 3.
The Department of Correction previously suspended visitation at every TDOC facility in March as COVID-19 began to spread.
The department made the decision to resume limited visitation at the three facilities based on community data from the Department of Health, as well as there being no active COVID-19 cases at each facility. n
In an effort to maintain social distancing guidelines, all visitors are required to schedule an appointment for visitation.
All visitors are required to wear masks and have their temperatures taken. They will also have to answer a series of COVID-19 screening questions prior to entering the facility.
All inmates will be required to wear masks during visits and have their temperatures taken prior to entering the visitation gallery. Hand sanitizing stations will be made available throughout the area.
“The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our staff, inmates, visitors and volunteers,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We understand the importance of maintaining contact with family members and we have worked to ensure the lines of communication between inmates and their loved ones remained opened during this time. We are also actively monitoring COVID-19 developments to determine a date for visitation and volunteer services to resume at all TDOC facilities.”
To schedule a visit, contact the facility directly:
- Turney Center Industrial Complex
Call: 931.729.7172 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm)
- Morgan County Correctional Complex
Call: 423.346.1390 (Monday through Thursday from 7:00am-3:00pm EST.)
- Mark Luttrell Transition Center
Call 901-581-8173 (Monday through Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm)
Additional visitation guidelines can be found here.
