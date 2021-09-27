BEDFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Correction conducted a joint operation Thursday afternoon with Bedford County Schools to search for controlled substances.
Four canines and their handlers from the TDOC K9 and Interdiction Unit assisted Sheriff Austin Swing, School Resource Officer Tracey Harvey, and multiple deputies from the BCSO to perform a proactive search of Community High School & Community Middle School
During this time, students were taken from the classrooms, leaving their backpacks and belongings inside the class.
The process took about an hour in the school and during this time, the canines made their way through gymnasiums, lock rooms, auditoriums and classrooms.
The parking lot was also searched.
No controlled substances were located at any point during the search.
“The Tennessee Department of Correction has always been a great friend and great ally of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Swing. “Anytime we have called them, they have always responded – and we are grateful to them for that.”
The TDOC canine team has had 119 contraband finds to date in 2021at institutions statewide.
“Our department is always happy to assist our local law enforcement partners in whatever way we can,” said Commissioner Tony Parker. “School searches like these help protect our children, and the collaboration between agencies only make our communities stronger, safer places to live.”
